Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MET stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

