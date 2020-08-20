Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

