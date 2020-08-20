Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Northfield Bancorp worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,137. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $103,804. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFBK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

