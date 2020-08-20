National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NABZY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

