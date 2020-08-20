Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

