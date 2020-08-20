New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 400 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steris were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 107.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 1,692.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,052 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 471.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.39. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

