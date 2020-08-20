New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

