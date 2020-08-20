New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NYSE VMC opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.