New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 36,700 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,509,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

