New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 113.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

