New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

