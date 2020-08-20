New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

