New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

