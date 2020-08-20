New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

