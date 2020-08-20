New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Evergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,431,000 after buying an additional 366,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after buying an additional 1,384,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

