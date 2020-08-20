New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,482,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

