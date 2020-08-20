New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $924,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.