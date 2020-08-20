New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

