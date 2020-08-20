New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,500 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.