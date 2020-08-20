New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $281.96 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

