New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

