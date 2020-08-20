New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 227.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 129.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.