New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 596,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

