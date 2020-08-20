New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 242.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $215.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

