New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $904,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 105.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 28.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

