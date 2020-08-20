New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $51,837,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $51,288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $36,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

