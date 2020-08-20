NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$1,550,400.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,507,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,517,739.20.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Adam L. Gray purchased 150,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,560.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Adam L. Gray purchased 11,700 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,783.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam L. Gray purchased 8,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,175.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adam L. Gray purchased 105,600 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,096.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Adam L. Gray purchased 22,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,797.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Adam L. Gray purchased 209,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,701,390.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total transaction of C$563,958.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total transaction of C$7,372,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$1,790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,494,000.00.

NFI opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $993.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.