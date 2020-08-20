Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NJDCY stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

