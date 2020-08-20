Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Nidec stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.25. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.