Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Nikola alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $93.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.