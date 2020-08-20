Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 868.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 19.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

