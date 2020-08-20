North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. reissued a sell rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:NOA opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

