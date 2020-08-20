Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,315,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

