Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 697,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

