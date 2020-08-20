NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by analysts at Benchmark from $410.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.27.

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.58. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

