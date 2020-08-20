NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $540.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.58. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

