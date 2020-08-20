NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $499.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

