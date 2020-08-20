NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $499.84. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.41.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.