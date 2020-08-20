Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $63,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 621,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $2,616,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

