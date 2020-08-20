Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$773,939.90 in Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 12,603 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.41, for a total transaction of C$773,939.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,170,161.68.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$58.00 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of C$42.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.14. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 67.44.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

