O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $7,052,850.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00.

ORLY stock opened at $470.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 219.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $211,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

