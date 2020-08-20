O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 666.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $29,655,408 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $470.10 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

