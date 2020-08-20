OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

