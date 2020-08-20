Otonomy’s (OTIC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $4.18 on Monday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

