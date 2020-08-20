Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Passage Bio stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

