Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $292.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.83. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.94.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

