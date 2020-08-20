Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

