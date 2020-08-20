Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $85.10 at Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $85.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China International Capital lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $91.59 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,510,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.