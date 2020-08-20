Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at $571,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

