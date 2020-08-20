Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.